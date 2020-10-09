(WIVB)–We are officially one month into the school year and many students are getting high marks for following the COVID protocol.

The rate of local students testing positive is far below 1%.

Even though some of the bigger school districts like Buffalo, Ken-Ton, and Williamsville are still learning from home, most kids in WNY are going into the classroom some days a week but one month in, only a fraction of a percent of them have tested positive.

“The results seem to be very promising and we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Principal REACH Academy Charter School Linda Marszalek said.

Out of the 400 students at REACH Academy Charter School in Buffalo, there have been no COVID cases. In fact as of this morning of the 190,000 school age children in the six counties of WNY, 215 have tested positive in the first month of school. That’s a tenth of a percent region wide.

“I think it’s safer to come into school, where everyone is respectful of the regulations, than it might be in going into a public store where there’s a lot of people intermingling,” Marszalek added.

The student numbers are great news according to Dr. Joseph Chow at WNY Immediate Care.

“Kids just like adults can get this just as much as anyone else. They may just present differently. This is the time that we’re really heading into flu season , the cold season is really gonna be upon us and so we’ll really see what happens in the next few months. So certainly commendable but don’t let your guard down right now,” Dr. Jospeh Chow President of WNY Immediate Care said.