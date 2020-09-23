Sweet Home teacher’s classroom is “out of this world”

BUFFALO , N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher in the Sweet Home Central School District is helping students adjust to the new normal. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares her “out of this world” idea.

Kendra Herbold is 2nd grade teacher at Maplemere Elementary, where students are going to class in person, five days a week .

Every year her classroom has a theme. Even amid a pandemic, this year is no exception. It has been transformed into the coolest place in space!

“I thought the distancing thing was going to be hardest for little children and really wanted to make it fun for them to actually stay in their space,” said Herbold. “So I thought the Space Station idea would make it a little bit easier and more comfortable for them.”

Each of her 12 students sit at their own space station and keep their supplies in a space dock. They wear alien goggles and there is a space command center, where students receive their missions, or lessons.

While this year is a little different, Herbold is happy to be in the classroom teaching. “We’re really just happy to learn together and be together,” she said.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.