NY teachers calling for stronger mask requirements in schools

NEW YORK (WIVB) — New York State United Teachers will be joined by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten during a virtual conference calling for mandatory mask use at all times while students are indoors.

“The governor has said — and we agree — that parents and educators must be confident in their school district’s reopening plan in order for this to work,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “As we hear of disparate mask procedures and other issues in reopening plans across the state, it’s clear that the state must step in. Making masks mandatory at all times is one step toward helping address the reservations that still exist regarding reopening school buildings.”

The union will release a letter to the New York State Department of Health, calling for revisions to the school reopening guidance. Teachers are asking that it be a requirement that masks are worn indoors, except during break periods and cases of medical accommodation.

Currently, the guidance given to schools says masks must be used when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

The conference will take place at 1 p.m.

