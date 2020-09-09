Three area catholic schools welcome back students for in-person instruction five days a week

(WIVB)–This morning three catholic schools welcomed back students today, in person.

Cardinal O’Hara, Saint Mary’s of Lancaster, and Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls are planning to have in-person instruction five days a week.

At O’Hara, each class will enter through a separate door and volunteers will take temperatures as they arrive.

Students will be taken to their homerooms and after each period is over teachers will sanitize all desks.

Hand sanitizers will be in every classroom.

School leaders say the plan was thought out and worked on by a team of administrators, teachers, and parents.

It’s been available to families and faculty so everyone is familiar with the new school year routine.

Saint Mary’s has a similar plan with separate entrances for each grade.

Officials will also be doing temperature checks, socially-distant classrooms, and using multiple areas for lunch.

The school will also be working to prevent hallway congestion by limiting trips to their lockers and making all assignments paperless.

School leaders say they’re able to do this because of their smaller student population.

Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls is also planning to have students return to school five days a week.

They say desks have been placed six feet apart in classrooms and students will stay in their homerooms for the day, with a few exceptions for some classes.

Larger classes will be split in order to maintain social distancing.