Basil Toyota works to get WNY dogs adopted, donates to Lockport animal shelter

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue received a $460 donation from Basil Toyota Saturday, making good on a pledge.

Basil Toyota committed to helping out the rescue animals at Diamonds in the Ruff through the month of April. The Lockport dealership was able to raise money for the pups and work to get them adopted through meet and greet events at their showroom.

Basil also launched a social media campaign, posting photos of customers with their new vehicles alongside a rescue dog looking for a home in an effort to encourage adoption.

A $460 check was presented on Saturday to the animal rescue, further helping animals in the Western New York community. Simba, a rescue dog, was on site for the check presentation — he’s also looking for a home.

For more information about Diamonds in the Ruff, click here.