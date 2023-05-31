BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local veterans and first responders have the opportunity to win a new vehicle.

The nomination period for the seventh annual Vehicles for Vets and First Responders event presented by the Basil Family Dealerships runs from May 29-September 4, 2023. To nominate a service member or first responder in your life, click or tap here.

Basil will give away a brand new vehicle to one local veteran and one local first responder during an event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Buffalo Riverworks.

“Basil wants to give back to those who give so much to our community,” the company said.

The Riverworks event features a concert from Nerds Gone Wild and an appearance from special guest Travis Mills, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant who is a motivational speaker and author, sharing his experience becoming a quadruple amputee after serving in Afghanistan.