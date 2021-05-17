Become an ‘axe-pert’ at Game of Throws

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Game of Throws,’ a new axe-throwing facility has just opened its’ doors at the Harvester Building in Batavia.

“After Covid-19 and everything we just wanted something to be excited for, to bring people out and get them moving again,” said co-owner, Sarah Jones.

Customers will be able to enjoy three lanes axe throwing lanes, each one with two targets.

In addition, Game of Throws also offers interactive games like life sized pool, played with soccer balls, JENGA and corn hole.

The space is open daily and reservations are required. For hours and more information, head here.