TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash.

Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo.

On August 20, a benefit will be held for her at Xtra Dime Back Bottle and Can Redemption Center at 1041 Englewood Avenue in Tonawanda from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Those who attend can buy raffle tickets for gift baskets, buy tickets for a TV donated by West Herr Automotive Group. Xtra Dime Back will give Chelsea 6 cents per returnable bottle and can. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go towards medical expenses.

Hot dogs and drinks will also be available.