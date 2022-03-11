BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo artist Benny the Butcher is celebrating the release of his new album “Tana Talk 4,” named after Montana Avenue, where he grew up.

Benny said his upbringing is ingrained in his music.

The Butcher spent part of his night Friday at Marco’s Italian Deli on Hertel Avenue, giving away 500 sandwiches to frontline workers.

He told News 4 he was offered to be on the cover of a famous music magazine in 2019, but turned it down with guidance from music mogul Jay Z, although it would have given him a very large spotlight he didn’t want to be boxed in.

You can find “Tana Talk 4,” as well as the official “Bills Mafia Anthem,” on every music streaming service. News 4’s interview with Benny can be seen above.