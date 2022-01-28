Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Bills Stadium Negotiations
Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator
Starbucks Unionization Effort
Local News
Crime
Around New York
COVID-19 News
Erie County Mask Mandate
News 4 Investigates
National
Education
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
Women Leading WNY
Mel’s Mutts
Jerry Sullivan
Veterans Voices
Good News With Gabby
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
Top Stories
15 more Starbucks stores across the country will petition to join union
Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
Faith in the metaverse: A VR quest for community, fellowship
Burkina Faso suspends trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara
4Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Negotiations
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
China 2022 Winter Olympics
Bills Mafia
Community
Contests
How to donate to Coats 4 Kids
Make-A-Wish
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Where To Get Vaccinated
Events Calendar
Help 4 Western New York
Shop Small 716
Better Together
Bills Mafia
Buffalo Now
What’s Trending
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Better Together
Bills and Sabres announce “Better Together” fundraiser for Black History Month
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
4Warn Weather
Should I expect a smaller refund if I got child tax credit checks?
News 4 welcomes reporter Tara Lynch
High-tech golf training center provides unique experience year round
Peyton Manning yelled “Go Bills” on SNL’s Weekend Update
McDonald’s adding 4 new(ish) sandwiches to menu
Video
Buffalo man arraigned on homicide charge after car crash resulting in death of baby
Video
Take 5 lotto ticket worth almost $30K sold in Hamburg
Driver crashes into stopped semi, forcing temporary closure of I-86
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo