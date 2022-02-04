BETTER TOGETHER: Buffalo Freedom Gardens fights food insecurity in Black communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday marks day four of the “Better Together” initiative which aims to fight hunger in Black communities. The Bills and Sabres foundations are teaming up to raise money for five local organizations.

The Buffalo Freedom Gardens initiative, set here on Broadway, is a consortium of groups created by growing food insecurity in Buffalo’s Black and brown communities due to the COVID pandemic. The food insecurity was already there, due to a near absence of grocery stores in the area, the pandemic just made it worse.

“So food access to the Black and brown communities within Buffalo and other cities within the United States is so important because we need food, we need access,” said Alexa Wajed, Eat Off Art.

Alexa Wajed is co-founder of “Eat Off Art” which designed Freedom Gardens’ logo, and her family was among the first to receive a package of material and seeds from the consortium to grow their own food.

“We received seedlings and we had collard greens, we had kale, romaine lettuce, peppers, onions, and tomatoes,” added Wajed.

Freedom Gardens provides home gardeners with all the resources for growing food organically, such as seeds that have not been genetically modified, tools, and raised wooden beds to keep the plants’ roots from growing into the ground in case the soil is contaminated.

“To say, ‘I don’t have to go to the store,’ I can go to my backyard, I can pick some fresh greens. You realize you don’t need that much, maybe 4 or 5, 6 leaves to create a meal for one or two. But just to have that freedom to go out in the backyard and pick your own produce is really what is important,” said Wajed.

And for Alexa Wajed and her family, it is empowering.

