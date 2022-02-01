‘Better Together’ initiative donates $15,000 to Buffalo Center for Health Equity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) ⁠— The Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations donated $15,000 to the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

It’s one of five organizations they’re supporting as part of the Better Together initiative.

Pastor George F. Nicholas and his volunteers started the First Fruits Food Pantry at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church back in 2020.

They partner with the Buffalo Center for Health Equity which is focused on eliminating race-based health disparities including lack of access to healthy food.

“What makes our pantry a little different is that we provide healthy food options for people, fresh produce, chicken, all kinds of healthy food as well as dietary recommendations. We have a nutritionist that kind of works with us and helps us prepare the food,” Pastor Nicholas said.

Volunteers fill bags with the healthy food that’s donated and on distribution days they bring them outside to people in their cars.

Pastor Nicholas said 40% of the African Americans in the city of Buffalo live in poverty, highlighting the need for programs like this.

“We take care of everybody that comes to our door that says they have a need and we meet that need. People come, you can come every week because people eat every day.”

Volunteer Journée Robinson said she hopes the money from the Bills and Sabres foundations helps get the word out even more.

“I hope we get more help and we get more food in order to donate. I don’t ever want to be in a state where we run out of food, I don’t ever want to be able to turn anybody away,” said Robinson.

Pastor Nicholas said the long-term goal is for everyone has access to healthy food and the resources to buy it. Until systemic changes are made he said they’ll continue helping in the short-term.

“This is really helping people feel better and taking that edge off the stress of economic issues related to food insecurity and just these couple bags of groceries really help people get food for the week.”

Anyone that needs food or knows someone who does can stop by the pantry on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can donate online and also see how much has been raised for Better Together so far.