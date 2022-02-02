‘Buffalo Go Green’ bringing access to nutrition into underserved communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Go Green is one of five organizations being highlighted by the Better Together initiative.

The Buffalo Bills and Sabres foundations partner with the organization to raise money to address food equity in Black communities.

Allison Dehonney, executive director of Buffalo Go Green, said it’s more than just feeding more people.

“We want to teach you, we want to show you through our cooking demonstrations, we want you to come and learn how to grow for yourself or just have a place in your neighborhood where you know you can get fresh, local, non-GMO, non-chemical treated produce,” Dehonney said.

She said while Buffalo is on the rise, it’s still among the poorest cities in the nation.

“Why do we have deplorable health outcomes? Because we have lack of access to healthy food options, we have a plethora of fast food chains and stores that do not offer healthy options, and we have a lot of folks in the city who lack transportation.”

Buffalo Go Green has an urban farm at Glenwood and Dupont and a mobile produce market to distribute what they grow.

A second location is in the works at East Ferry and Zenner.

Students in the architecture masters program at the University at Buffalo are helping bring that vision to life.

“We’ve taken classes before and talked about food scarcity and how it’s actually very difficult for people to get food, this is especially true in Buffalo there are places where that isn’t any food around you have to drive quite a bit,” said student Joshua Earzideh.

Dehonney said with the community’s help they can build more grow space and help more people with their overall health outcome.

People can donate online and also see how much has been raised for Better Together so far.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.