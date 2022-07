BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is looking for people to become volunteer mentors — or a “Big.”

The program has an urgent need for Bigs — and it may be easier than you think to get involved.

Thomas Guagliardo, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk more about it. The full interview can be seen above.