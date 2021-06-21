Bills and Sabres collaborate to help those in need with Give 716

WESTERN NEW YORK, (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres’ foundations are collaborating to help charities across Western New York. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares how you can help, with Give 716.

The goal of Give 716 is simple; to connect Bills and Sabres’ fans with those in need across our community.

During an unprecedented past year and a half, non-profits have become a saving grace to anyone struggling. To show their appreciation, both foundations are giving back to more than 200 local organizations. And they’re asking for your help, too.

Donations will be collected July 15th at 7:16 pm through July 16th at 11:59 pm. You can also become a sponsor.

The initiative is meant to bring together individuals, groups and businesses that want to support the many non-profits across the 8 counties in WNY.

Some of the organizations already involved include Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, Eight Days of Hope and Feedmore WNY. But those involved want to help connect lesser known organizations as well.

To learn more or find out if your charity or non-profit is eligible, head here. Non-profits can sign up through July 2nd.