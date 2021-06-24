Bills Foundation teams up with Buffalo Go Green to get healthy food into underserved communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming up with Buffalo Go Green and the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

It’s all in an effort to get healthy food options into neighborhoods in need.

The Bills Foundation awarded $25,000 in funding to the program. The program started five years ago to help people improve their health by eating nutritiously — even if they’re living in areas considered food deserts.

“We have introduced our community to vegetables that they never would have known or seen, with this program. So we are so excited to have you guys here and to partner, because the reality of it is, I can tell you right now I have patients and I have community residents who need food,” said Dr. Lavonne Ansari of the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

Healthy, locally grown food will be given out weekly at a mobile market at the Community Health Center of Buffalo.