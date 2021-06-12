Bills’ Harrison Phillips holds camp for kids with developmental differences

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills’ Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips teamed up with The Playmakers to host a football camp for kids with developmental differences at Highmark Stadium, Saturday.

After more than a decade The Playmakers have coached more than 2,000 students during clinics in Omaha, Sacramento and Buffalo. At Harrison Phillips’ Playmakers Camp hundreds of Western New York kids were able to play putt-putt, catch and tug of war with their favorite team.

Related Content Ohio boy who chose Buffalo pizza for birthday gets his wish & more

Phillips says while the kids love the camp, this is an organization that means a lot to him, too.

“The friendships that I’ve built with my playmakers has been unbelievable, and have blessed me in so many ways,” said Phillips. I’m so excited to get out there and play with the kids today.”

With many COVID-19 restrictions lifting, Phillips says this clinic is just the beginning of the camp, and new events will help even more athletes reach their goals.