Bills Mafia Babes president on Tre’Davious White fan donations: “I couldn’t believe it”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending injury, members of Bills Mafia decided to rally behind the player.

The organization Bills Mafia Babes thought the best way to do this, was to show some love to White’s hometown and it’s led to more than $120,000 being raised.

Kristen Kimmick, the president of Bills Mafia Babes joined us on News 4 at 7 to talk about the fundraiser.

