BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending injury, members of Bills Mafia decided to rally behind the player.
The organization Bills Mafia Babes thought the best way to do this, was to show some love to White’s hometown and it’s led to more than $120,000 being raised.
Kristen Kimmick, the president of Bills Mafia Babes joined us on News 4 at 7 to talk about the fundraiser.
Watch the interview in the video player above.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Batavia schools close Friday due to social media threats
- Bills Mafia Babes president on Tre’Davious White fan donations: “I couldn’t believe it”
- Bicyclist struck by automobile near Englewood Ave. and Highland Pkwy.
- Authors of “Hail Mary” talk deep history of women in football
- November female scholar athlete: Alden’s Jenna Kersten