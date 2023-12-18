BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at the Buffalo Creek Academy charter school have some brand new fits to show off, thanks to Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde held his annual Kicks for Kids event at Highmark Stadium’s Dunn Tire Club Monday night, put on by his Imagine for Youth Foundation.

Hyde helped pass out coats, shoes, shirts and $25 gift certificates to local grocer Market in the Square. There were also plenty of activities, including a meet-and-greet with the All-Pro safety.

“It’s Christmas time. You know it’s all about giving back and doing what we can to put some smiles on some kids’ faces,” Hyde said. “This is where I’m happiest and this is what I love to do.”