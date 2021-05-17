Bills, Sabres to celebrate 716 Day with community day of giving

BUFFALO, .N.Y. (WIVB) — Pegula Sports and Entertainment says the Bills and Sabres will celebrate 716 Day with “Give 716.”

It’s a community-wide day of giving to support charities across Western New York.

Officials at PSE tell News 4 the goal is to unite Bills and Sabres fans with the community in an online day of giving.

“Give 716” will begin at 7:16 p.m., July 15, and run through 11:59 p.m., July 16.

According to PSE, fans will be able to donate by visiting the “Give 716” website or a direct link emailed to them from participating charities.

“This year, the Bills and Sabres are joining together to support many of the charities that help make Western New York what it is. The need has never been greater, and our teams are dedicated to helping our community recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Kim Pegula said. “We invite all Western New York charities to register to be involved and encourage Bills and Sabres fans to lend their support to these organizations vital to our community.”

Several team sponsors, along with the Bills and Sabres organizations, will dedicate resources to raising funds and increasing awareness for non-profit organizations in the community, PSE says.

For more information or if you’d like to register your organization to get involved with “Give 716,” click here.