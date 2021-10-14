Black Rock and Riverside community members learn more about the River Rock Connections Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living in Black Rock and Riverside are learning more about projects happening in their neighborhoods Wednesday.

The city’s River Rock Connections Project is all about bringing the two neighborhoods together. Leaders spoke about a new Rails-to-Trails project as well as more waterfront access.

This happened at Riverside Academy.

Councilmember Joe Golombek says it’s important to have these meetings in person.

“People think that everybody is on social media and that is not the case. This is a district with a wide variety of people, it’s one of the most diverse districts. I think it is the most diverse district in the City of Buffalo and so we try to do things in the neighborhood if people are so inclined,” Golombek said.

There will be another meeting about the River Rock Project next month.

It will happen at Riverside Academy on November 10.