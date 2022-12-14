(WIVB) — The holiday season is a busy time. Travel, seasonal illness and weather can hinder the American Red Cross from collecting enough blood for new patients. So, in the spirit of giving, they are asking for the gift that could save lives from blood donors.

The Red Cross is looking for donors to set aside time to help ensure hospitals are well-stocked with blood supplies through the end of the year. To help get people to come out and donate, they are offering incentives.

“Anyone who presents to donate blood will receive an Amazon $10 Gift Card via email,” said Michael Tedesco the Regional Communications Director American Red Cross of Western NY. “And starting the following day, on December 16, through the end of the calendar year and into the first two days of January, anyone who presents to donate will receive a long-sleeve red press t-shirt, just as a small token of thanks for doing what they’re doing.”

December 15 is the last day to receive an Amazon gift card. If you would like to donate, you can call 1-800-Red-Cross at 733-2767, or click here and find a drive near you, make your appointment, and donate.