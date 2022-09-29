BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of blue pumpkins are going on sale this weekend, and all the money goes toward supporting the K9 unit of the Buffalo Police.

This fundraiser is in honor of Lieutenant Craig Lehner, who lost his life in a training accident five years ago. Allison Milligan began the fundraiser, her husband served in the military with Lehner and they wanted to give back to him.

“The community has been great. I love seeing people come out and support the cause and show support for law enforcement and help keep Craig Lehner’s memory alive,” Milligan said.

The blue pumpkin sale is October 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on West Woodside Avenue in South Buffalo. Over the course of 6 years, this event has raised more than $30,000 for the Buffalo Police.