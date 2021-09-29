Blue pumpkins return in honor of Lt. Lehner, all proceeds go to BPD K9 Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The blue pumpkins are back, in honor of Lt. Craig Lehner who lost his life in a training accident five years ago.

Nearly 2,000 pumpkins are up for grabs this weekend, Oct 2nd and 3rd in South Buffalo.

The organizer, Allison Milligan, has pumpkins filling every nook and cranny of her backyard ahead of the event. She’s spent weeks getting the gourds together and painting them blue. She’ll give them all away for whatever donation people want to give to the Buffalo Police K9 Unit. All proceeds will go to the animals.

The entire event is in honor of Lt. Lehner. Milligan’s husband served in the military with him.

“He’s impacted so many people’s lives in such a positive way, so it’s nice to chat with people and how they remember him.”

If you want a pumpkin, head to 118 W. Woodside Ave, Buffalo between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Vendors will also be at the event, along with BPD officers and their K9s.

The South Buffalo Moose Lodge and Councilman Chris Scanlon donated money to get the pumpkins. They all came from Harris Farms in Niagara County, which donated crates of pumpkins to the cause as well. Hector’s Hardware on Clinton Street donated all the spray paint.