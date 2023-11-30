KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big delivery was dropped off at Colvin Cleaners on Thursday: a donation of winter items from a boy who is just 11 years old.

But this isn’t new to Cameron Higgins. He’s done this for about half of his life.

“It makes me feel really good that these are going to people in need,” Cameron Higgins said.

Higgins pulled up to Colvin Cleaners with a carload, stuffed full of coats, boots, hats, gloves and scarves.

“We have this bin on our porch and people put donations in that bin,” Higgins said. “They can also contact us, and also Colvin Cleaners to donate.”

This is the sixth year Higgins has done this. Yes, he started collecting donations when he was just five or six years old.

“I feel sad for these people that are here today and have died from being cold with no supplies,” Higgins said back in 2018, when he was just six.

Cam sends out mass texts to friends, family and neighbors as soon as the weather starts changing. It gets bigger every year. This year, he collected more than 360 winter items.

“Cam is a rock star,” said Chris Billoni, the vice resident of Colvin Cleaners. “We’ve been doing this 28 years. I’ve never ever seen a kid or anybody with so much passion to help our charity. He just saw it on the news one day and felt compelled to help. It’s not just a one-time thing, it’s not the same old story every year. He improves it every single year.”

When asked how many years Cam plans on doing this, he said, “As long as I live.”

Billoni said they’re still looking for children’s coats. You can drop them off anytime at Colvin Cleaners at 2375 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore.