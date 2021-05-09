BPD honors mothers with flowers at HighPointe on Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are making sure no moms are left out on Mother’s Day.

Officers spent the day delivering flowers and cards to patients at HighPointe on Michigan Avenue. The facility says gifts like these, mean a lot to the more than one hundred moms in their care.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said, “This is something that the Buffalo Police Department is fully engaged in, as far as community policing. This is part of our initiative right here. We didn’t want Mother’s Day to go by without us doing something good in the community.”

HighPointe provides advanced care to its residents, so no doubt this was a welcome treat to people there.

And the Buffalo Police Department wishes a happy Mother’s Day to all moms and Buffalo.