BPS Superintendent Cash hosts community town hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash will lead a community town hall on justice and equity in public education Thursday.

Topics he’s expected to touch on are the district’s vision and strategy, “failing schools and what that means,” scholars for social justice in education and more.

The town hall is happening at the West Hertel Community School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

