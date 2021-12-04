Breakfast with Santa returns to the Buffalo Zoo

Breakfast with Santa is coming back to the Buffalo Zoo. The beloved annual holiday tradition for Western New York is returning after a year of being away.

Friends and family will be treated to a breakfast buffet and can walk around the festively decorated zoo to see their favorite animals. They can also can have their photo taken with Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus.

“[The kids] loved it,” said Amy Hemenway of Buffalo. “They came in and they were excited to see some of the animals outside. And then when we came in and got to see Santa, they were so excited. I think this is something we will be enjoying for many years to come.”

To make your future reservations for up to six guests, click here.