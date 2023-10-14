BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s rain was no match for hundreds who attended the Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Cancer thriver, Tara Pfohl, of Lockport, likened the weather to her support system through her battle with breast cancer. “They’re there when it’s rainy or sunny in good times and bad,” she said.

The first-grade teacher from Starpoint was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Three years ago, Pfohl said it came back, and she’s currently being treated for stage 4 breast cancer.

“Early detection is really important. And, even if it does return, they have so much research and there’s so many different options of treatment that you can live with it,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. The Making Strides movement raises both awareness and money for patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

“Hopefully people here learn more about what we’re doing, learn how to support it, and continue to be a part of the fight,” said WNY American Cancer Society Board Chair, Jill Fecher.

For more info, click here.