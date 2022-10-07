BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Without a doubt, this year’s Mammothon has been a success.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Insitute teamed up with News 4 for the annual event, encouraging women to get screened for breast cancer. The goal for was to get 400 women signed up between October 3 and 7. So far, at least 430 women have scheduled an appointment.

Roswell Park says women should take part in yearly mammograms once they turn 40. They say that with routine mammograms, a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer is reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

If you’d like to sign up for an appointment, call 1-800-ROSWELL or click/tap here.