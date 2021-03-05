Broadway Market prepares for Easter, makes COVID safety adjustments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Broadway Market is gearing up for its busy season.

News 4 stopped by Friday, to see how they’re preparing for Easter shoppers. Typically, thousands flock to the market before the holiday.

But, last season was slow because of the pandemic.

Seasonal vendors are set to return tomorrow.

But the manager at the market tells us things won’t look the same because of social distancing.

“Normally we’d have vendors in the food court, were not doing this that year. The whole food court is set up with social distancing requirements. We have signage, hand sanitizer stations at every entrance, so we take it very very seriously.” Kathleen Peterson, Manger of the Broadway Market

The Broadway Market will have some competition this year.

The eastern hills mall announced this week, it’s hosting “The Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market.”

Each weekend in March, vendors will re-create the Broadway Market at the mall.

Dozens of businesses have already signed up and organizers say this gives vendors the chance to sell in a COVID safe environment.