BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Broadway Market has been the place to be for the Easter season but future Easters there will look a little different.
Officials released new concept art for the upcoming Broadway Market Renovation Project.
The early designs include an indoor/outdoor area along Gibson Street, with some fixed storefronts. The interior will also be reimagined, from layout to the vendor stalls.
Market officials say they will select a design team in summer of 2023 but are already accepting public input.
Latest Posts
- Broadway Market releases new concept art for renovations
- Colorado man killed, put in crawl space after catalytic converter fight: police
- Creating a world class destination: Riverworks invests millions into entertainment space
- Remembering lost loved ones on NYS Missing Persons Day
- Cap-and-invest may, or may not be NY’s budget