BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Broadway Market has been the place to be for the Easter season but future Easters there will look a little different.

Officials released new concept art for the upcoming Broadway Market Renovation Project.

The early designs include an indoor/outdoor area along Gibson Street, with some fixed storefronts. The interior will also be reimagined, from layout to the vendor stalls.

Market officials say they will select a design team in summer of 2023 but are already accepting public input.