Buffalo activists highlight racial disparities in healthcare

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Activists in Buffalo are shedding a light on racial disparities in healthcare.

The African American Health Equity Taskforce and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity held a “Freedom Walk” down the African American Heritage Corridor Friday.

Organizers say this walk is especially important as we continue to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because when we look at this past year, the health of the community, we know that these underlying health conditions, asthma, heart disease and other things have really put the African American community in harm’s way,” said Buffalo Center for Health Equity’s Rita Hubbard-Robinson.

Friday’s walk was part of the 2021 Igniting Hope conference.