Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park commemorates Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans and community members gathered at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park this morning for a special Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony.

The event included a rifle team and “Taps” bugler from the American Legion Donovan Post, along with a special wreath presentation, as attendees reflected on the 1941 attack that killed more than 2,400 American military personnel and launched the U.S. into World War II.

“The date that will live in infamy was punctuated by two waves of 350 high-level bombers, dive bombers, torpedo bombers and protective fighters,” the park’s curator Shane Stephenson told the crowd.

One of the veterans in attendance, Dick Bondi, spoke in remembrance of the day.

“When someone thanks me, I always let them know, I thank them, on behalf of the 360-plus submariners, my shipmates, that went down on 52 boats,” Bondi said.

The Naval Park is home to U.S.S. The Sullivans — the World War II destroyer named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers — who had joined the Navy after losing their friend on the U.S.S. Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor.