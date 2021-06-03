Buffalo and Town of Tonawanda Police raising awareness for Special Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Breaking a sweat to raise awareness, police officers from both Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda showed their support today for the Special Olympics.

The law enforcement torch run took to the streets in Erie County.

Around 50 police officers and Special Olympic athletes laced up for the run.

Officers from the Town of Tonawanda passed the torch off to Buffalo Police.

Buffalo Police Captain Amber Beyer says this event is all about raising awareness and funding for this important cause.

“You make a $25 donation, you receive a t-shirt, you come out here and get to participate in the run and bring awareness by carrying this torch, running down throughout the city,” Beyer said.

This event is a big fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Western New York. Last year alone, it raised $24,000.