Buffalo-Based Mentorship Program Teaches Math Skills and Provides Early Career Opportunities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Although he was born in Buffalo, Elijah Moses was living in Washington, D.C. when he decided to create a lifechanging mentorship program. “Wise Young Builders” was born around 2010 after several of his presentations began gaining traction with parents who were impressed with the way he’d taught his son the skill of carpentry.

Today, the program teaches around thirty students between ages 8-13, offering math skills, early career exposure and providing hands on, project-based learning through take-home carpentry projects.

To get in touch with Elijah Moses, visit wiseyoungbuilders.com and sign up or make a donation.