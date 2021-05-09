Buffalo Bike Tours looks to uplift city’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since 2018, Buffalo Bike Tours has shared Buffalo’s stories while getting around on two wheels. Groups explore the Queen City’s history and food as they ride on bikes.

“[We] reconnect to this place we all know and care about and has such a rich history, rich architecture and so many amazing stories,” said founder Marc Moscato.

For the past two weekends, the tour has taken to the streets of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood – exploring sites like St. Stanislaus and the Buffalo Central Terminal. But as groups get a look into Buffalo’s past, they’re also getting a sneak peek into the future Eugene V. Debs Hall: a nonprofit social club.

Chris Hawley purchased the building in October. The history buff was thrilled to see many of the original pieces still called the saloon home.

“I just turned 40. My pipe dream was to buy an old East Side corner tavern and revive it,” Hawley said. “I think the East Side’s history in particular is fascinating. And actually Eugene V. Debs Hall will be focusing on the labor movement of Buffalo and the United States – that’s the reason for the name; he was one of the great labor leaders of the U.S.”

For now, the hall serves as the start and finish point for Buffalo Bike Tour groups exploring that neighborhood. But Hawley said he hopes to have it open by Labor Day.

