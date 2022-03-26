BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People of all faiths stood united Friday night, as Bishop Michael Fisher led a prayer and presided over the Stations of the Cross sending thoughts and prayers to Ukraine and all of the displaced people.

“I think that regardless of your faith or even if you’re no faith, people would agree that seeing what’s happening to the people and the children is something that we’re all very concerned about,” Cheryl Calire, executive director, Pastoral Ministries for The Diocese of Buffalo.

There are more services at all parishes across every county if you want to participate.