BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Pride was on full display Sunday, as Western New Yorkers packed Elmwood Avenue to celebrate the Pride Parade.

The parade traveled from Forest Avenue to Allen Street, marking the first in-person parade in two years, as part of the final day of Buffalo’s Pride Week.

“I’m very excited to join a lot of the community today,” said parade-goer Angelica Cortez. “And I’m hoping to share my love, as well, with them.”

New York City resident Rayna Cooke spoke to News 4 about why she enjoys celebrating Pride in Buffalo.

“I feel like Buffalo pride, because it’s a little smaller, has more of a concrete community.”

Afterward, there was a Pride Festival at Canalside, which included family-friendly activities. There were also live performances, headlined by “Friday” singer Rebecca Black.