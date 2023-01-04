BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cornerstone Ministries Church in Buffalo is accepting donations for the family of five children who died in a house fire on Dartmouth Avenue over the weekend.

Wednesday, City officials released the children’s names:

Aniyah Green, 10

Joelle Liggans, 8

Jalissa Liggans, 7

Denise Keith, 4

Nehemiah Robinson, 2

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, they were all siblings.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggins, was taken to ECMC and remains in critical condition with second-degree burns to her body. She carried a 7-month-old girl outside the burning home. The infant was taken to Oisehi Children’s Hospital on Saturday and has since been released.

The family is forced to rebuild after losing so much in the fire. Cornerstone Ministries has been accepting donations for the family, and they say any little bit helps.

News 4 spoke with Lisa Liggins’ sister, Regina Hutchins-Winstead, who said Liggins is unaware of what happened.

“She loves those babies, she loves those babies,” Hutchins-Winstead said of her sister. “She is in critical condition at the hospital and she is presently in a medically induced coma, so she is not able to receive or give any information at this time.”

Hutchins-Winstead also said the family needs items like winter coats and boots, blankets, furniture, and baby formula, as well as monetary donations to help cover funeral expenses.

