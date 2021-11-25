Buffalo City Mission hosts “Turkey Express” Thanksgiving dinner delivery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo City Mission made sure everyone had a hot dinner on Thanksgiving.

Thursday volunteers loaded up their vehicles with meals to deliver more than 4,500 dinners across Western New York. It’s part of the Mission’s “Turkey Express”

Nearly 200 volunteers came out to make today’s turkey express a success.

“Volunteers are the hub of our organization. It’s great that they’re willing to give up their hearts to be able to come out on this day and have the willingness to deliver these meals even going through a pandemic,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director, Buffalo City Mission.

Officials with the City Mission say the program allows them to serve the community safely by dropping off with no-contact delivery.