Buffalo City Mission kicks off Christmas meal delivery, the “Hambone Express”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Christmas, the Buffalo City mission launched the Hambone Express, its annual holiday event to deliver hot meals to poor and homeless Western New Yorkers.

“The Hambone Express is an important event where we have the opportunity to make a difference,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “In the season of giving, the Mission is proud to give back to our neighbors in need. We are grateful to all of the volunteers who helped deliver hot meals across the community this holiday.”

Starting early Saturday morning, volunteers began delivering ham dinners to communities of Buffalo’s elderly, shut-ins and less fortunate, delivering over 2,500 meals in the area.

Because of the spread of COVID-19, this year’s event took measures to help protect the health and safety of volunteers and recipients. These measures included placing dinners in sealable bags for contactless pickup and delivery, protective mask requirements, sanitizing products and giving training instructions to volunteers.

Hambone Express marks the latest in the City Mission’s engagement during the holiday season, following November’s “Turkey Express Contactless Event,” which delivered more than 4,500 meals across Western New York.