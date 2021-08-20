Buffalo community center opens new West Side food pantry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community center in Buffalo has yet another way to help neighbors.

West Side Community Services announced a new food pantry, called “Provisions 139.” It will focus on the neighborhood around Vermont Street, providing culturally appropriate foods for the Somali and Burmese communities.

This is just one more way the group helps so many people.

“They got it going on here, substance abuse programs, dinner and movie nights, after-school activities, a van to transport seniors – it’s all going on right here,” said Senator Sean Ryan.

West Side Community Services also plans to provide meetings spaces and health and wellness classes.