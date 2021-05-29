Buffalo community comes together to honor the legacy of anti-violence advocate Neal Dobbins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five days after the passing of a devoted anti-violence advocate, the people Neal Dobbins helped came together to celebrate the legacy he leaves in Buffalo.

Saturday’s balloon release honored the founder of Most Valuable Parents of Buffalo, through which he offered help to the city parents and worked with kids and young men to get them off the streets. He took action to combat violence and helped set a lot of people on a better path.

Everyone at Saturday’s memorial said Dobbins was a great parent, role model and leader.

This is why he came up with the MVP concept — so that we could be Most Valuable Parents to aid and assist parents who need assistance being parents. So all these young boys you see, you know, I’m not gonna say knuckleheads, but I’m gonna say knuckleheads,” said Pastor Kenny Simmons, director of communications MVP.

“…and because of the legacy of Neal, you have some of these young men that was on the jelly roll ended up being on the honor roll.”

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash says the district will create the Neal Dobbins Memorial Scholarship Fund, starting with $10,000 contributed by staff and community, to help kids trying to make it out of tough neighborhoods.