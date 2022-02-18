Buffalo community organizations host clothes, food giveaway for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo community leaders are coming together to try and help families in need.

National Grid and Colvin Cleaners are joining the Buffalo Peacemakers, Back-to-Basics Ministries and the Buffalo FATHERS group to update the public on the economic impact the pandemic has had on many Buffalo residents.

They say COVID-19 has greatly impacted the residents of the Langfield and Kenfield neighborhoods.

To try and help, they’re teaming up for a three-day food and clothing giveaway.

The free clothing and food giveaway continue Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Expressway Assembly of God church in Buffalo.

Neighborhood children will also be eligible to win new bicycles, donated by Bert’s Bikes.