BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center will be giving away free non-perishable items and frozen meats at two Buffalo locations Wednesday to aid the community, the organization announced on Facebook.

The giveaways will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place at 286 Lafeyette Ave. and 437 Masten Ave.

Anyone with further questions is asked to message the Buffalo Dream Center on Facebook, which can be found here.

