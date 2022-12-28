BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Dream Center will be giving away free non-perishable items and frozen meats at two Buffalo locations Wednesday to aid the community, the organization announced on Facebook.
The giveaways will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and take place at 286 Lafeyette Ave. and 437 Masten Ave.
Anyone with further questions is asked to message the Buffalo Dream Center on Facebook, which can be found here.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.