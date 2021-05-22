Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. work to make a difference in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local group is trying to make a difference in our community.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. held an event Saturday where the group gave away shoes, bedding, coats, boots and much more to those who need these items the most.

The organization’s President Leonard Lane says the purpose of this was to help people feel relaxed and safe during these current uncertain times.

“People are still donating and people are still giving and people are excited about giving and people are excited about taking to… We have a whole community in need,” said Lane.

The Peacemakers and several local businesses also helped coordinate this event.