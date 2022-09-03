BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One lucky Buffalo family is getting a trip to the most magical place on earth.

The Buffalo Police Department is sending one local family on an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. for an entire week. The department tells us this family was picked because they are an example of a good family. Police say its times like these that help police connect with the community.

“This is a great family, a family of good citizens doing the right thing an example to other families in our community and that’s what it’s all about, building strong families, building the community police relationship and building a strong community,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

“We greatly appreciate something like this, it’s not something i would have ever expected and from a standpoint of myself a person who grew up in these communities in buffalo, it is a breath of fresh air to see police in our community in ways that are uplifting and doing work for people like us and we really do appreciate it,” said family member Robert Rembert.

The family departs on Monday.