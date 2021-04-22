Buffalo hosts ‘Spring Fling Drive-Thru Health Fair’ for seniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in the City of Buffalo are making sure local senior citizens are taking care of themselves.

The city hosted a spring fling drive-thru a health fair Wednesday.

It was held at the William-Emslie Family YMCA on Buffalo’s East Side and more than 300 people came out.

Seniors were given a free lunch and health care information including ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says this is a great way to engage with the community.

“This is all designed to outreach to our seniors are to make sure that our seniors are experiencing isolation are during this period of pandemic that we’re in,” said Mayor Brown.

The city is planning for another health fair to take place in June. We’ll be sure to pass along those details as soon as they get released.