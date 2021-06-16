Buffalo kicks off “Operation Clean Sweep” season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is kicking off its annual “Operation Clean Sweep” program.

Over the next few months, the city will work to board up abandoned buildings, remove graffiti, trim trees, and repair signs. Wednesday’s Clean Sweep happened in Buffalo’s Masten District

Councilmember Ulysses Wingo says the program shows people the city is here to help.

“Because without these clean sweeps, a lot of folks wouldn’t know what we have available to them. A lot of folks wouldn’t know all of these partnerships that come together to call us one vision, to make sure that Buffalo stays the City of Good Neighbors,” said Councilmember Wingo.

The city expects to hold more than 30 Clean Sweeps in dozens of “vulnerable neighborhoods” this year.